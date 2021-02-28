‘Do I have anything in my contract that says I don’t have to do this?’: Why Urban stayed

For a fleeting moment, Urban Meyer thought about leaving Ohio State before he ever coached a game.

Before he went on a seven-year run of almost unprecedented success as the Buckeyes’ football coach, Meyer wondered on that December day in 2011 what he’d gotten himself into.

Here he was, as Ohioan as one could be. Toledo-born from parents who met in Cincinnati. Raised in Ashtabula, in the northeastern corner of the state. A graduate of the University of Cincinnati and Ohio State. A head football coach for the first time at Bowling Green.

When he began his coaching career, becoming an assistant coach at Ohio State was his dream.

Urban Meyer That was the ultimate goal. I never thought about the head coach piece of it. My focus was if I could ever become an assistant coach back at Ohio State.” Quote icon

“That was the ultimate goal,” Meyer said. “I never thought about the head coach piece of it. My focus was if I could ever become an assistant coach back at Ohio State.”

Meyer won two national championships at Florida before his own relentless nature became a weakness instead of a strength. Worn down by pressure, mostly self-imposed, he stepped away from the Gators and spent 2011 as an ESPN analyst.

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer celebrates his NCAA football win over Nebraska after the team sang Carmen Ohio at the Ohio Stadium, October 6, 2012. NEAL C. LAURON, The Columbus Dispatch

Urban Meyer comes back to Columbus

Athletic director Gene Smith and Urban Meyer during a press conference at the Fawcett Center on the campus of Ohio State in Columbus Ohio, November 28, 2011, Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch

It was fortuitous timing. Jim Tressel’s highly successful run at Ohio State ended with the tattoo-and-memorabilia scandal that prompted his forced resignation on Memorial Day in 2011, leaving his defensive assistant Luke Fickell to coach the Buckeyes on an interim basis.

Meyer’s wife, Shelley, knew what that meant. She was skeptical about her husband returning to coaching.

“Shelley cried,” Meyer said. “I remember she teared up and she goes, ‘You know what this means?’ ”

When the 2011 Buckeyes, decimated by the suspensions of several star players, limped down the stretch of the season, athletic director Gene Smith decided not to retain Fickell and to pursue Meyer.

Independently, Meyer and Smith had done research on the NCAA’s upcoming decision about further penalties for OSU. They had talked to experts who assured them it would be unprecedented for Ohio State to be hit with a postseason ban or scholarship reductions.

But three weeks after Meyer was hired, that’s what the NCAA imposed. When Smith told Meyer of the sanctions, both were dumbfounded and angry.

“I recovered quickly, but I had to sit down and be like, ‘What do I do?’ ” Meyer said. “I had thoughts of, ‘Do I have anything in my contract that says I don’t have to do this?’ ”

Urban Meyer watches his team warmup before the start of practice at Harmon Family Football Park, August 6, 2012. Kyle Robertson, THE COLUMBUS DISPATCH

Ohio State needed an update

Meyer said that lasted only a moment. This was his dream job, after all. But he believed the NCAA sanctions were a severe body blow. He thought the effects could last five or six years, perhaps even a decade, because the NCAA would allow OSU seniors to transfer without having to sit out a season.

“If you start losing players, we’re in trouble,” Meyer said.

Meyer arranged a meeting with some of the team leaders — Zach Boren, Etienne Sabino and John Simon. He could tell they were beaten down.

Urban Meyer honors defensive lineman John Simon on Senior Day at Ohio Stadium. A knee injury kept Simon — the heart and soul of the 2012 team — out of the Michigan game. Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch

“When I walked out of there, it’s not like we solved the problem,” Meyer said. “I thought, ‘This is not going away.’ ”

Already, he had not gotten great vibes at the start of his tenure. When Smith introduced Meyer at an OSU basketball game, fans booed the athletic director.

“I mean, it was loud boos,” Meyer said, incredulously.

To Meyer, the Woody Hayes Athletic Center looked outdated, badly in need of a facelift.

His first look at his team also was discouraging. Fickell finished out the season as coach with a perfunctory loss to Florida in the Gator Bowl.

Urban Meyer directs players during warmups before the start of a football game between Ohio State University and Miami University at Ohio Stadium on August 1, 2012. Fred Squillante/Columbus Dispatch

When it 'hit the fan' for Urban Meyer in 2012

Meyer scheduled his first full team meeting for the next morning in Columbus. A handful of players were no-shows. Meyer chewed out the team, then scheduled another meeting for 6 a.m. the next day. Several offensive linemen showed up late.

“They were bad-looking linemen, too,” he said. “Fat. Not what I’m used to. They come walking through those doors — terrible-looking linemen who just got their butt beat by Florida walking in late with no urgency like, ‘What’s the problem?’ That’s when it hit the fan.”

Meyer had strength coach Mickey Marotti, his right-hand man, start grueling workouts at dawn outside in the winter cold. Slowly, the team started to turn around. Shared misery helped the team bond.

When the 2012 season started, Meyer knew he had a budding star in quarterback Braxton Miller, but he had no inkling the team would go undefeated.

Urban Meyer came to love star quarterback Braxton Miller (5) and the rest of the 2012 Buckeyes, and to this day does not understand why they were punished for NCAA violations committed by predecessors. Kyle Robertson/Dispatch

Ohio State's perfect 2012 season

But that’s what the Buckeyes did, flawed as they were. After a shaky performance in nonconference games, their resolve and confidence grew after edging Michigan State 17-16 in East Lansing. A victory over Michigan without the injured Simon, who had emerged as the defensive leader, clinched a 12-0 season.

Urban Meyer I still don’t understand those penalties. Why do that to players that had nothing to do with that? That turned out to be the most selfless group of people I’ve ever been around.” Quote icon

That the Buckeyes weren’t eligible to play in the postseason only adds to Meyer’s reverence for that team. The 2012 team is as special to him as his national championship ones because it stuck together with nothing to play for but pride and each other.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Devin Smith (15) runs to endzone at Spartan Stadium, September 29, 2012. NEAL C. LAURON, The Columbus Dispatch

“I think everybody’s accountable for their own actions,” Meyer said. “But when you’re held accountable for other people’s actions, I have a problem with that. I just think that’s wrong. You’re responsible for yourself.

“I still don’t understand those penalties. Why do that to players that had nothing to do with that? That turned out to be the most selfless group of people I’ve ever been around.”

Ohio State head football coach Urban Meyer during his weekly press conference discussing the game against Michigan on Nov. 19, 2012. NEAL C LAURON, COLUMBUS DISPATCH

Ohio State wasn't ready for Alabama in 2012

If Ohio State had won the Big Ten title game, which was likely, the Buckeyes almost certainly would have played the only other undefeated team, Notre Dame, for the Bowl Championship Series title.

Alabama running back Eddie Lacy celebrates following a 42-14 win against Notre Dame in the BCS National Championship game on Jan. 7, 2013, in Miami Gardens, Florida. Charles Trainor Jr., MCT

Instead, Notre Dame played Alabama, which routed the Fighting Irish 42-14. For Meyer, that was jarring. As much as he loved his team, he saw firsthand the talent gap between the Buckeyes and Crimson Tide.

In certain ways, Ohio State’s 12-0 record was a mirage, Meyer believed. He had come from the Southeastern Conference. The Big Ten of 2012 wasn’t close to that level.

“We would not have competed well against Alabama,” Meyer said.

The chase to reach the Crimson Tide’s level became his rallying cry. Right after the game, he started texting players: “The Chase is on. The Chase is real.” Signs proclaiming The Chase were plastered around the facility.

It would take two years, but that Chase would be completed.

Despite the team's 12-0 record, Urban Meyer felt the 2012 Buckeyes had much work to do to compete with national college football powers. NEAL C. LAURON, The Columbus Dispatch

Editor’s note: Urban Meyer is now in Florida to begin the next chapter of his life as coach of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars. As he settles into his new job, he agreed to speak with The Dispatch’s Bill Rabinowitz about his seven years as Ohio State’s coach. With Meyer on the sideline, the Buckeyes went 83-9, including an undefeated 2012 season, a 2014 College Football Playoff championship and a 7-0 record against Michigan. There were low moments as well, and Meyer candidly discusses them in this three-part series.

