Ohio State to visit Penn State in primetime in season's second game

Ohio State will face Penn State in primetime on Halloween.

The second game of the Buckeyes’ season is scheduled to kick off on Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m. and be televised on ABC, the school said.

Game times and TV assignments were announced Monday across the Big Ten for the league’s Week 2 slate of games.

The late kickoff between the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions continues their recent tradition of primetime matchups held in Happy Valley.

But unlike in previous years, there will be no hostile “White Out” crowd to greet Ohio State as no fans are permitted to attend Big Ten games this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Buckeyes were upset by Penn State in 2016 in front of the rabid evening atmosphere, but they have won the last three games against their Big Ten East division foe, including a 28-17 victory last season in Columbus.

The last time the teams played in the afternoon in State College was in 2009 when they met for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff.

Ohio State opens its 2020 season on Saturday at noon against Nebraska.

jkaufman@dispatch.com

@joeyrkaufman