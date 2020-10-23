Oller Take II: Buckeyes face 'crazy times'

Dispatch sports columnist Rob Oller discusses his latest BuckeyeXtra Football column. During this he talks about the how sports has completely change since the coronavirus pandemic hit in early March 2020 and looks back at history with stories from the 1918 Spanish flu and World War II in 1942. Finally, he discusses the changes we can expect see on Saturday as the Buckeyes prepare to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in their season opener.

Read More:Rob Oller | Buckeyes face 'crazy times' looking to make their own nutty history

>> Listen to this Oller's Take II audio clip here.