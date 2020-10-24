Live updates: Ohio State faces Nebraska in 2020 Big Ten season opener

The Ohio State football season begins Saturday as the No.5-ranked Buckeyes host Nebraska in the first of their 8-game regular season and Big Ten schedule.

The season opener will air on Fox at noon.

After the season was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Big Ten announced in September that it would play this season. There will be no band at the season opener, only family in the stands.

Ohio Stadium will feel a little different this season as capacity is limited, but with a returning star quarterback in Justin Fields, the Buckeyes enter the season in the top five of both the Associated Press and Coaches' polls.

Ohio State is a massive favorite against one of the most storied programs in college football history, Nebraska. The Cornhuskers have fallen on hard times as they try to compete with the Buckeyes and other Big Ten programs.

While Ohio State won the Big Ten in 2019 and went 13-1 while making the College Football Playoff, Nebraska was 5-7 in the second season of head coach Scott Frost.

Follow the Ohio State game live