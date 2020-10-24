Ohio State football pregame update: Linebacker Justin Hilliard dressed for season opener

Here are some personnel notes and observations from pregame warmups at Ohio Stadium, where Ohio State hosts Nebraska in its season opener on Saturday afternoon.

* Linebacker Justin Hilliard, who was listed as a game-time decision on Friday’s availability report, is in uniform and went through warmups. He filled in at strong-side linebacker after Baron Browning.

* Also listed as a game-time decision for the opener, defensive tackle Jaden McKenzie was dressed. He and Hilliard were the only players questionable to be available against the Cornhuskers.

* Defensive tackle Haskell Garrett, who was shot in the face in the summer while attempting to break up a fight near campus, is available.

* While Trey Sermon and Master Teague III are expected to split carries this season, and offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson said earlier in the preseason to expect a 50/50 split, it was Teague who lined up with the first-team offense in 11-on-11 walkthroughs. Sermon also worked in with the first-team.

* Wide receiver Jameson Williams was the third first-team wide receiver, joining Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson. He was lined up outside. Wilson has moved to the slot this season.

* The four defensive linemen who were with the first-team defense were Jonathon Cooper and Tyreke Smith as ends, followed by Antwuan Jackson and Tommy Togiai as tackles.

* Marcus Hooker was lined up as the first-team safety. He had been competing with Josh Proctor to replace Jordan Fuller for most of this offseason. Filling out the rest of the secondary, Sevyn Banks and Shaun Wade were the outside cornerbacks.

* Quarterback Justin Fields has shed the knee brace he wore toward the end of last season to protect a sprained ligament.

* In the team huddle before players dispersed for warmups in their position group, right guard Wyatt Davis spoke to the team, giving an animated speech.

jkaufman@dispatch.com

@joeyrkaufman