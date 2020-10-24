Ohio State coach Ryan Day apologizes for late touchdown against Nebraska

Ohio State coach Ryan Day apologized for a last-minute touchdown in the Buckeyes’ season-opening victory over Nebraska on Saturday.

As the final seconds were ticking off the clock at Ohio Stadium, backup quarterback Jack Miller ran in for a 2-yard touchdown, pouring on more points in their 52-17 win.

“If I could do that again, I would’ve taken a knee,” Day said. “I feel bad for that. I had a younger quarterback in the game. I didn't feel like we had the personnel to take the knee, and I probably should have done that.”

Miller, a true freshman, replaced Justin Fields for the final series with the outcome was no longer in question.

The Buckeyes called for five consecutive runs on the drive before reaching a fourth-and-1 at the Cornhuskers' 1-yard line, when Miller kept a zone-read handoff and sprinted across the goal line with 18 seconds left.

Nebraska ran two more plays when it regained possession, including calling a timeout, until the final whistle.

Raising the subject of the late score during his news conference following the opener, Day said he was planning to send Nebraska coach Scott Frost a text message to apologize.

Due to concerns over COVID-19, the coaches traded only a brief fist bump at the end of the game rather than participate in a traditional postgame handshake.

Day and Frost have known each other for several years as former assistants for coach Chip Kelly.

Frost was on Kelly’s staff at Oregon for all four of his seasons with the Ducks, while Day worked with him in the NFL as his quarterbacks coach in 2015 and 2016.

jkaufman@dispatch.com

@joeyrkaufman