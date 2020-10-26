Ohio State, Rutgers set for primetime kickoff on Nov. 7

Ohio State will kick off in primetime on Nov. 7 for the second consecutive week when it hosts Rutgers at 7:30 p.m.

The starting time was announced Monday by the Big Ten. It will be televised by the Big Ten Network.

The Scarlet Knights are led this season by Greg Schiano, who is in his second stint as the school’s coach, and opened with a 38-27 win at Michigan State last weekend.

Schiano was also the defensive coordinator at Ohio State from 2016 through 2018, but was not retained by Ryan Day when he succeeded Urban Meyer as coach. He was out of coaching last fall, before he returned to Rutgers.

The coming matchup will mark his return to Ohio Stadium.

The Buckeyes, who routed Nebraska in their season opener, visit Penn State on Saturday in a game that also begins at 7:30 p.m.

jkaufman@dispatch.com

@joeyrkaufman