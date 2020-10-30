Ohio State receiver Chris Olave set to play in prime time football matchup at Penn State

Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave is set to play in Saturday night’s footbgame at Penn State.

He was not among the 10 players listed as unavailable on the Buckeyes’ status report, which was released Friday morning ahead of their trip to State College.

Signs pointed all week to Olave’s return, including comments made Thursday by coach Ryan Day during a media availability with reporters.

Day said then that Olave “had a good strong week of practice.”

Late in the third quarter of Ohio State’s season-opening win over Nebraska last weekend, Olave took a hit to the head that sidelined him for the rest of the game. It was a severe enough blow that he left for the locker room after athletic trainers spent several minutes examining him on the field.

Olave caught six passes for 104 yards against the Cornhuskers after emerging last fall as one of the top targets for quarterback Justin Fields as a sophomore.

The players who were listed as unavailable on the report were cornerback Lejond Cavazos, defensive lineman Jacolbe Cowan, running back Marcus Crowley, offensive lineman Gavin Cupp, tight end Patrick Gurd, wide receiver Jaylen Harris, long snapper Roen McCullough, defensive tackle Jaden McKenzie, defensive back Alec Taylor and safety Kourt Williams.

There are no players who are considered game-time decisions against the Nittany Lions.

Linebacker Justin Hilliard, who was a game-time decision last week, did not appear on the report.

Hilliard was dressed to play against Nebraska and went through warmups, but did not ultimately play, according to the participation report.

Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, wide receiver Austin Kutscher, quarterback Danny Vanatsky and running back Miyan Williams are also off this week’s report.

jkaufman@dispatch.com

@joeyrkaufman