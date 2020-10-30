How to watch the Ohio State-Penn State football game

Buckeye Xtra

No.3 Ohio State plays No.18 Penn State on Saturday as two of the Big Ten's preseason favorites meet in Happy Valley.

Ohio State beat Nebraska 52-17 in the first week of their COVID-19 shortened season. The Buckeyes are ranked third as they moved up two spots in both polls after last week’s win.

The Nittany Lions started their season ranked No.8 in the AP poll. After losing to Indiana 36-35 in overtime last week, Penn State fell 10 spots in both polls.

Ohio State will play six more games after this week’s matchup as the Buckeyes return to Columbus next week to play Rutgers.

Here are some game-day basics you need know about the Ohio State-Penn State game

Kickoff for Saturday's game

Kickoff is 7:30 p.m., Beaver Stadium, State College, Pa.

Ohio State and Penn State records

Ohio State 1-0 overall and Big Ten; Penn State 0-1.

Who's favored to win?

Ohio State is favored by 12.

What's the OSU game's weather forecast

Mostly clear, temperatures dropping into the mid-30s.

Last time Ohio State played Penn State

Ohio State won 28-17 last season in Columbus. Ohio State leads series 20-14.

How can I watch the Ohio State-Penn State game?

TV: ABC (Ch. 6)

Chris Fowler (play by play)

Kirk Herbstreit (analysis)

Maria Taylor (sideline)

Radio: WBNS-FM/AM (97.1/1460)