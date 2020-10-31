Follow live: Ohio State travels to Big Ten rival Penn State for primetime matchup

No.3 Ohio State plays No.18 Penn State on Saturday as two of the Big Ten's preseason favorites meet in Happy Valley.

Ohio State beat Nebraska 52-17 in the first week of its COVID-19 shortened season. The Buckeyes are ranked third as they moved up two spots in both polls after last week’s win.

The Nittany Lions started their season ranked No.8 in the AP poll. After losing to Indiana 36-35 in overtime last week, Penn State fell 10 spots in both polls.

The Buckeyes are looking for more success in the running game this week, but will have a big piece available in the passing game against Penn State as Chris Olave, who left the Nebraska game last week, is set to play.

Ohio State and Penn State are two of the Big Ten's premier programs, but it has been the Buckeyes who have seen more success lately.

Ohio State will play six more games after this week’s matchup as the Buckeyes return to Columbus to play Rutgers next week.

