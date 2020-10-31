Ohio State played Penn State on Halloween night. Fans celebrated both

Ohio State played Penn State on Halloween and the Buckeyes were looking to avoid a scary upset as they traveled to the Keystone State.

Ohio State jumped out early on Penn State on Saturday, as did many Buckeye fans, who celebrated this pandemic-style Halloween by watching the Buckeyes.

With a full moon out fans settled in front of fires, dressed up in more than just their lucky shirt and settled in for the game. They also had an excuse to stay up late, as Daylight Savings Time was coming Sunday morning, meaning an extra hour of sleep.

Here's how Ohio State fans celebrated both the Buckeyes and Halloween:

The band wasn't there, but they did enjoy Halloween

GameDay got in the spirit

O-H-I-O

Ohio in the Fall

Ohio State college humor

Brutus with the Halloween makeover

Costumes and Buckeyes