Ohio State kicker Blake Haubeil sidelined by groin injury in win over Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- In pregame warmups ahead of Ohio State’s 38-25 win over Penn State, kicker Blake Haubeil felt some groin pain.

It prompted the Buckeyes’ coaching staff to make a change.

Backup Dominic DiMaccio would handle kickoffs, easing Haubeil’s workload as he dealt with the ailment.

But it did not improve during the game. Early in the second quarter, Haubeil pushed a 20-yard field goal try wide right, preventing Ohio State from taking a potential 17-3 lead after its offense had marched 72 yards down the field.

It was his last attempt for the game, as DiMaccio took over all of the placekicking duties, including field goals, following Haubeil's miss.

“We hopefully can get Blake healthy again and get that back in order, because that was not good,” Buckeyes coach Ryan Day said. “We left points on the field there. Those are heartbreakers. It's one thing not to score a touchdown, but when you miss a field goal, that just hurts momentum. You feel it. It’s real. But we were able to overcome it and we’ll get it fixed.”

While healthier, DiMaccio had his own issues emerge in the second half in place of Haubeil.

The junior walk-on made a 22-yard field goal late in the third quarter, the first of his career, then missed a 23-yard try toward the end of the game.

Last season, Haubeil made 13 of 15 field-goal attempts and was third-team all-conference.

In a season-opening win over Nebraska a week earlier, Haubeil, a senior, made a 34-yard field goal, his only attempt, and all seven extra-point attempts.

jkaufman@dispatch.com

@joeyrkaufman