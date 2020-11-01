Reactions: Ohio State beats Penn State as quarterback Justin Fields throws 4 touchdowns

Ohio State beat Penn State 38-25 on Saturday in Happy Valley after a fast start and Justin Fields' Heisman-worth performance on Saturday.

The Buckeyes (2-0) are now undefeated on the season and in Big Ten play, while Penn State, who began the year ranked No. 8, drops to 0-2.

Buckeye Fright:Ohio State played Penn State on Halloween night. Fans celebrated both

Ohio State fans reacted to a game on social media that many assumed two weeks ago would be the biggest conference game of the year. The Buckeyes jumped to a 14-0 lead early in the first quarter and hung on to the win after Penn State scored 10 straight points in in the middle of the game.

Justin Fields threw four touchdowns and 318 yards for the win.

Here's how some saw the game.

Ohio State got off to a fast start

Chris Olave's catch in the first quarter

Justin Fields was on fire

Ohio State kicker Blake Haubeil missed

Buckeye fans weren't happy after Ohio State kicker Blake Haubeil missed a field in the second quarter. Maybe it was because the game was in Pennsylvania, but fans thought of a paper company in Scranton.

It was later revealed that Haubeil was dealing an injury.

Justin Fields just kept throwing TDs

The first half was over. Then it wasn't

Ohio State thought the first half was over and took a knee. But it wasn't and Penn State took over and kicked a field just as the half ended.

Chris Olave, Justin Fields: They're good

PSU's Jahan Dotson makes a play

Justin Fields put on a show against Penn State

At the end of the day, fans were happy with the play of the quarterback