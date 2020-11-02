Ohio State's Justin Fields, Tommy Togiai receive Big Ten player of the week recognition

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields was named the Big Ten’s co-offensive player of the week, while defensive tackle Tommy Togiai was the defensive player of the week, following the Buckeyes’ 38-25 win at Penn State on Saturday.

It was the first time either player received the weekly honor, including Fields, who was the conference’s offensive player of the year and a Heisman Trophy finalist last fall.

The league announced the player of the week recipients on Monday.

In defeating the Nittany Lions, Fields completed 28 of 34 passes for 318 yards and four touchdowns. He has an 87 percent completion percentage through two games.

He shared the honor with Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who threw for 350 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two scores in an overtime upset of Minnesota on Friday.

Togiai sacked quarterback Sean Clifford three times and led Ohio State with seven tackles. Both were career-highs.

The Buckeyes’ defensive line also held Penn State to 44 rushing yards, its lowest in a game since 2014.

