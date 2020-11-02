SUBSCRIBE NOW
Big Ten power rankings: Indiana making noise as more than a basketball school

Rob Oller
Buckeye Xtra
Indiana coach Tom Allen congratulates his players as they reach the sideline during the second quarter of Saturday's win at Rutgers.

1. Ohio State (2-0): Buckeyes have tied NCAA record with 10 consecutive road wins against ranked opponents. Bland Big Ten schedule will make that mark tough to break this season. (Last week: 1) 

2. Indiana (2-0): The Hoosiers have become Michigan’s alter ego: a football school that used to play basketball. (LW: 3)

3. Purdue (2-0): The Boilermakers are about to find out how good they are. Or maybe not? Saturday’s game against Wisconsin could get canceled by COVID-19. (LW: 5)

4. Penn State: (0-2): No shame in losing by 13 points to No. 3 Ohio State. But 1-6 vs. the Buckeyes since 2014? Shame. (LW: 4)

5. Michigan State (1-1): In one week, coach Mel Tucker went from looking like he was in over his head to looking like Michael Phelps. (LW: 13)

6. Northwestern (2-0): The Wildcats showed some serious want-to by coming back from 17 points down to defeat Iowa. (LW: 8)

7. Nebraska (0-1): After missing out on playing Wisconsin when the coronavirus came calling on the Badgers, the Cornhuskers are itching to make up for lost time against Northwestern. (LW: 6)

8. Maryland (1-1): Counted for dead just a week ago, the Terrapins have found new life with Taulia Tagovailoa taking the reins at quarterback. (LW: 14)

9. Michigan (1-1): Brady Hoke could have lost to Sparty for a lot less money. (LW: 2)

10. Wisconsin (1-0): Keeping the Badgers in the top 10, barely, until the virus lets them off the mat and they play again. (LW: 10)

11. Rutgers (1-1): The Scarlet Knights already have more touchdowns in two Big Ten games (eight) than in nine conference games last season. (LW: 11)

12. Iowa (0-2): Two losses by a total of five points for the Hawkeyes means they aren’t quite good enough to win nail-biters. (LW: 9)

13. Illinois (0-2): The Illini play Minnesota in a rock, scissors, paper contest for the bottom rung. (LW: 12) 

14. Minnesota (0-2): It's tough to row the boat when the boat has capsized. Send help. (LW: 7)

