Big Ten power rankings: Indiana making noise as more than a basketball school

1. Ohio State (2-0): Buckeyes have tied NCAA record with 10 consecutive road wins against ranked opponents. Bland Big Ten schedule will make that mark tough to break this season. (Last week: 1)

2. Indiana (2-0): The Hoosiers have become Michigan’s alter ego: a football school that used to play basketball. (LW: 3)

3. Purdue (2-0): The Boilermakers are about to find out how good they are. Or maybe not? Saturday’s game against Wisconsin could get canceled by COVID-19. (LW: 5)

4. Penn State: (0-2): No shame in losing by 13 points to No. 3 Ohio State. But 1-6 vs. the Buckeyes since 2014? Shame. (LW: 4)

5. Michigan State (1-1): In one week, coach Mel Tucker went from looking like he was in over his head to looking like Michael Phelps. (LW: 13)

6. Northwestern (2-0): The Wildcats showed some serious want-to by coming back from 17 points down to defeat Iowa. (LW: 8)

7. Nebraska (0-1): After missing out on playing Wisconsin when the coronavirus came calling on the Badgers, the Cornhuskers are itching to make up for lost time against Northwestern. (LW: 6)

8. Maryland (1-1): Counted for dead just a week ago, the Terrapins have found new life with Taulia Tagovailoa taking the reins at quarterback. (LW: 14)

9. Michigan (1-1): Brady Hoke could have lost to Sparty for a lot less money. (LW: 2)

10. Wisconsin (1-0): Keeping the Badgers in the top 10, barely, until the virus lets them off the mat and they play again. (LW: 10)

11. Rutgers (1-1): The Scarlet Knights already have more touchdowns in two Big Ten games (eight) than in nine conference games last season. (LW: 11)

12. Iowa (0-2): Two losses by a total of five points for the Hawkeyes means they aren’t quite good enough to win nail-biters. (LW: 9)

13. Illinois (0-2): The Illini play Minnesota in a rock, scissors, paper contest for the bottom rung. (LW: 12)

14. Minnesota (0-2): It's tough to row the boat when the boat has capsized. Send help. (LW: 7)

