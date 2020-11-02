Kickoff time for Ohio State football game at Maryland set for 3:30 p.m.

Ohio State’s game at Maryland on Nov. 14 will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and be televised by the Big Ten Network.

It will be the Buckeyes’ first midafternoon game of the season and first of 2020 to be televised by BTN.

Ohio State has not lost to the Terrapins since Maryland began Big Ten play in 2014. The Buckeyes’ last visit to Capital One Field, though, was a harrowing one.

Ohio State’s porous defense hits its low point in that November 2018 game. The Buckeyes survived when Maryland missed an opening receiver in the end zone on a two-point conversion attempt for a 52-51 overtime victory.

