Ryan Day press conference | Week 3 updates, previewing Rutgers

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day speaks to the media via a remote teleconference on Tuesday October 3, 2020. During this Day provides week 3 updates and talks about Saturday’s upcoming home game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. He also talks about Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano and how things will be different since it's his first trip back to Ohio Stadium since he left the Ohio State Football coaching staff.

>> Listen to this Ohio State Ryan Day press conference here.