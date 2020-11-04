Four-star tight end Gosnell commits to Ohio State for 2022

Four-star tight end Benji Gosnell committed to Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class on Wednesday night.

Gosnell, a 6-4, 225-pounder from East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C., ranks 265th overall nationally in the 247Sports composite rankings. He’s the 11th-ranked tight end.

According to 247Sports, Gosnell also had offers from Georgia, Florida, Notre Dame and Penn State, among others.

He becomes the seventh member of Ohio State’s 2022 class, which is ranked No. 1 nationally.

