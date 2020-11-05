How to watch the Ohio State vs. Rutgers football game

Buckeye Xtra

No. 2 Ohio State hosts Rutgers on Saturday as the Buckeyes move into Week 3 of the Big Ten schedule. The Buckeyes are undefeated and have beaten Penn State and Nebraska to start the season.

Rutgers head coach is former Ohio State assistant coach Greg Schiano. The veteran defensive coach is in the first year of his second stint as head coach for the Scarlett Knights and has the program at 1-1.

Schiano has his work cut out for him as he tries to rebuild the program he left for the NFL last decade. He is off to a good start after Rutgers beat Michigan State in the first week, 38-27. Rutgers lost to No. 17 Indiana last week 37-21.

Ohio State, meanwhile, is coming off a giant win over then-ranked No.18 Penn State in Happy Valley last week. The Buckeyes trotted out to an early lead in that game and cruised to a 38-25 victory to strengthen their grip on the Big Ten and a top-5 ranking.

Here is what you need to know about game-day.

OSU kickoff

7:30 p.m. at Ohio Stadium

Ohio State, Rutgers records

Ohio State 2-0 overall and Big Ten; Rutgers 1-1

Betting favorite in Buckeye game

Ohio State by 37

OSU game-day weather forecast

Clear and pleasant, temperatures dropping into the 50s.

Last time Ohio State, Rutgers played

Ohio State won 56-21 last season in Piscataway, N.J. Ohio State leads series 6-0.

What channel is the Ohio State game?

Big Ten Network

Announcers:

Brandon Gaudin (play by play)

James Laurinaitis (analysis)

Rick Pizzo (sideline)

Radio: WBNS-FM/AM (97.1/1460)