Ohio State pregame update: Freshman kicker Jake Seibert available against Rutgers

Here are some notes and observations from warmups at Ohio Stadium, where the Buckeyes are set to kick off against Rutgers at 7:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.

* Freshman kicker Jake Seibert attempted the final field goal to close out warmups, a sign that he will be asked to replace Blake Haubeil, who is sidelined because of a groin injury suffered in last week’s win at Penn State.

Seibert did not travel with the team to State College, as walk-on Dominic DiMaccio was asked to take over the place-kicking duties for Haubeil. But DiMaccio missed a 23-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter, drawing some frustration from Ryan Day. Seibert, who was recruited as a scholarship player from Cincinnati, could get an extended look as a result.

* Freshman Ryan Watts was with the second-team defense during the final 11-on-11 walkthrough period of warmups, filling in at the cornerback spot vacated by junior Cameron Brown, who suffered a season-ending Achilles injury against Penn State. Watts is one of two true freshman cornerbacks, but Lejond Cavazos remains out with an undisclosed injury.

* Sophomore running back Marcus Crowley, who has not appeared in a game since tearing his anterior cruciate ligament against Maryland late last season and had suffered a minor setback in his recovery in preseason practices, was in uniform and participated in warmups, though he had been listed as unavailable on the team’s status report released Friday.

* Quarterback Jack Miller continued to take second-team repetitions behind Justin Fields ahead of fellow freshman C.J. Stroud.

