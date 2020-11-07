SUBSCRIBE NOW
Ohio State pregame update: Freshman kicker Jake Seibert available against Rutgers

Joey Kaufman
Buckeye Xtra

Here are some notes and observations from warmups at Ohio Stadium, where the Buckeyes are set to kick off against Rutgers at 7:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.

* Freshman kicker Jake Seibert attempted the final field goal to close out warmups, a sign that he will be asked to replace Blake Haubeil, who is sidelined because of a groin injury suffered in last week’s win at Penn State.

Seibert did not travel with the team to State College, as walk-on Dominic DiMaccio was asked to take over the place-kicking duties for Haubeil. But DiMaccio missed a 23-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter, drawing some frustration from Ryan Day. Seibert, who was recruited as a scholarship player from Cincinnati, could get an extended look as a result.

Ohio Stadium before Saturday's game against Rutgers.

* Freshman Ryan Watts was with the second-team defense during the final 11-on-11 walkthrough period of warmups, filling in at the cornerback spot vacated by junior Cameron Brown, who suffered a season-ending Achilles injury against Penn State. Watts is one of two true freshman cornerbacks, but Lejond Cavazos remains out with an undisclosed injury.

* Sophomore running back Marcus Crowley, who has not appeared in a game since tearing his anterior cruciate ligament against Maryland late last season and had suffered a minor setback in his recovery in preseason practices, was in uniform and participated in warmups, though he had been listed as unavailable on the team’s status report released Friday.

* Quarterback Jack Miller continued to take second-team repetitions behind Justin Fields ahead of fellow freshman C.J. Stroud.

