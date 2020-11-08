Follow live: Ohio State football hosts Rutgers in Big Ten showdown

No.3-ranked Ohio State (2-0) hosts Rutgers (1-1) on Saturday as the Buckeyes look to stay unbeaten in the COVID-19 shortened Big Ten season.

The Buckeyes, who beat then-ranked Penn State last week, welcomes back former assistant coach Greg Schiano. The one-time co-defensive coordinator for Ohio State is in his first season of his second stint with Rutgers.

The Scarlet Knights started the season with a surprising 38-27 win at Michigan State but lost last week to No. 13 Indiana, 37-21. Ohio State began the season with a win over Nebraska.

The Buckeyes entered the day tied with those Hoosiers for first-place in the Big Ten East standings at 2-0. The Hoosiers defeated Michigan 38-21 on Saturday.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields may be making a strong Heisman Trophy case despite having only played two games. Fields has thrown for 594 yards and six touchdowns in two games. Fields is completing 87.3% of his passes so far with just seven incompletions in two games.

Ohio State will play Maryland next week.

