Ohio State to kick off against Indiana at noon on Nov. 21

Ohio State’s game against Indiana on Nov. 21 will kick off at noon and be televised on FOX, the school confirmed Monday afternoon.

It is a part of the network’s “Big Noon Saturday” telecast as one of the top matchups of the weekend.

The meeting between the Buckeyes and Hoosiers will likely go a long way toward settling the Big Ten East Division. Through three weeks, both teams remain unbeaten.

Indiana’s 3-0 start in the conference is its best since 1988, the last time it beat Ohio State, and it has risen to No. 10 in the national polls. The Buckeyes remain at No. 3.

The noon kickoff will be the first for Ohio State in the early television window since its season opener against Nebraska, which was also broadcast by FOX.

Its last two games were held in primetime, and it faces Maryland at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The Hoosiers are at Michigan State this week.

