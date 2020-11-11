Ohio State football game at Maryland on Saturday cancelled

Ohio State's game at Maryland on Saturday has been canceled due to a coronavirus outbreak within the Terrapins' program. It will not be rescheduled.

Maryland announced eight players have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past seven days, prompting the matchup to be called off.

First OSU game cancelled this season

It is the first Buckeyes game to be impacted this season, which began last month and has seen them play in three games.

“The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes is our main concern," Buckeyes coach Ryan Day said in a statement released by the school. “Obviously, we are disappointed at not being able to compete this week, but I am incredibly proud of our team and the way they have handled themselves throughout this entire pandemic.

"We wish Maryland, their student-athletes and programs well as they battle through this issue."

This report is to be updated.

