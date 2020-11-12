Former Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer reveals he had coronavirus

Former Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer revealed Wednesday night that he recently tested positive for the coronavirus and has since recovered.

“I was relatively symptom-free,” Meyer said on WBNS-10TV.

More:Ohio State football game against Maryland on Saturday canceled amid COVID-19 cases

More:BuckeyeXtra Football podcast | Ohio State vs. Maryland: Game is canceled due to COVID-19 outbreak

More:Coronavirus upends Chris Holtmann's day; are there more disruptions ahead?

The illness kept Meyer, who currently works as a studio analyst for Fox Sports, from appearing on the network's “Big Noon Kickoff” preview show last weekend.

Host Rob Stone, plus other analysts Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart and Brady Quinn, were also absent during the broadcast, though Fox divulged only that it was due to an “abundance of caution.”

When speaking with 10TV, Meyer said he was the only one of them to contract COVID-19, and he would be back on the air on Saturday.

“It’s the real deal,” Meyer said. “I’ve dealt with it. My daughter dealt with it. It’s just something that we’ve got to be aware of.”

The crew was in Columbus earlier this fall for a live pregame show at Ohio Stadium on Oct. 24, when the Buckeyes were hosting Nebraska in their season opener.

jkaufman@dispatch.com

@joeyrkaufman