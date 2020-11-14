Fox's Big Noon Kickoff to broadcast from Columbus for Ohio State's game against Indiana

Fox’s "Big Noon Kickoff" pregame show will broadcast live from Ohio Stadium for the second time this season.

The network announced Saturday afternoon that it will be in Columbus ahead of Ohio State’s game against Indiana next Saturday.

The anticipated matchup between top-10 teams could settle the Big Ten East this fall, as the Hoosiers moved into sole possession of first place in the division with a 24-0 win at Michigan State, improving their record to 4-0 in conference.

The Buckeyes remain 3-0 without a game this weekend. Their visit to Maryland was canceled on Wednesday after eight Terrapins players tested positive for COVID-19 and prompted the team to quarantine at a hotel.

Ohio State’s season opener against Nebraska also drew the pregame show, which is in its second season with a crew that includes former Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer as one of the on-air analysts.

Meyer missed last week’s broadcast after he tested positive for COVID-19 but was back in the studio this weekend.

Next Saturday’s pregame show will start at 10 a.m. and lead into the Buckeyes’ game against Indiana, which is scheduled to kick off at noon and be televised on Fox.

jkaufman@dispatch.com

@joeyrkaufman