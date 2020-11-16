Former Ohio State fullback Fred "Curly" Morrison dies at age 94

Fred “Curly” Morrison, a former Ohio State fullback who was named MVP of the 1950 Rose Bowl, died Sunday in Murrieta, California from complications from a broken hip suffered six weeks ago. He was 94.

Morrison played for two OSU coaches — Paul Bixler (1946) and Wes Fesler (1947-49) — and his 127 rushing yards and 1-yard touchdown helped the Buckeyes defeat California 17-14 for their first Rose Bowl win.

Morrison, who grew up in Upper Arlington, was named to the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2010. He led the Buckeyes with nine touchdowns his senior season, then played seven seasons in the NFL with the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns. In 1955 he was named to the Pro Bowl after leading the Browns with 824 yards rushing.

Morrison served as general manager of the Los Angeles Express of the United States Football League and also was GM of the Southern California Sun of the World Football League.

His son, Dave Morrison, said his father also founded the NFL Legends golf tournament at Pebble Beach, California, which is held every November with proceeds benefiting the Boys and Girls Clubs of California.

roller@dispatch.com