Kickoff time for Ohio State-Illinois football game to be determined by Sunday

The kickoff time for Ohio State’s Nov. 28 game at Illinois will be announced by Sunday.

TV networks exercised their six-day selection window on Monday for four of the Big Ten games scheduled for Thanksgiving weekend, including the Buckeyes’ matchup with the Fighting Illini.

It is to be their first trip to Champaign since 2015 and first time facing Illinois since 2017.

Two of the Buckeyes’ three other remaining regular-season games have scheduled kickoff times set. On Saturday, they host Indiana at noon, while their finale against rival Michigan on Dec. 12 is also set for a 12 p.m. starting time.

No kickoff time has been announced for Ohio State’s Dec. 5 game at Michigan State.

The Buckeyes are 3-0 to start this season, but did not play Saturday after their game at Maryland was canceled after eight of the Terrapins’ players tested positive for COVID-19. Illinois is 1-3 and tied with Minnesota for last place in the Big Ten West.

jkaufman@dispatch.com

@joeyrkaufman