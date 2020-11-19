Quinn Ewers, top-ranked quarterback recruit, commits to Ohio State

Quinn Ewers, the top-ranked quarterback recruit in the 2022 recruiting class, announced Thursday night he had committed to Ohio State.

The announcement comes three weeks after he decommitted from Texas, reopening his recruitment after he had been committed to his home-state school since August. Ewers said he wanted to explore more of his options in a tweet on Oct. 28.

Listed as 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds by various outlets, he has starred at Carrol High School in Southlake, Texas.

His commitment opens the possibility for the Buckeyes to sign a five-star quarterback for the second consecutive recruiting class.

They also have a commitment from Kyle McCord, a five-star recruit who is the nation's third-highest ranked pro-style passer in the 2021 class, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Ohio State also signed two blue-chip quarterbacks in the previous class last December in Jack Miller and C.J. Stroud, who are currently freshmen and back up Justin Fields this se.

Speaking with reporters last week, coach Ryan Day said he has no reservations about stockpiling top talent in the quarterback room, a trend he has overseen since he was first hired as offensive coordinator in 2017 and promoted to the top job two years later.

Programs at times face challenges in signing highly ranked quarterback recruits in consecutive classes due to concerns they may transfer if they fall too far down on the depth chart, ultimately impacting depth at the position.

“I get it, guys want to play,” Day said. “Maybe Ohio State’s not for everybody, but the guys who come here, they want to be great, they want to compete. They love Ohio State, they understand what they’re getting themselves into, and they come here to compete and they’re going to do that.

“It isn’t always going to be one quarterback playing either. You just never know how it's going to shake out.”

Among recent decorated high school quarterbacks, Ewers is considered to be in elite company and has drawn comparisons to Clemson star Trevor Lawrence, who was the top-ranked quarterback recruit in the 2018 class, edging Fields in a tight competition.

In the composite rankings compiled by 247Sports, Ewers is also the second-highest ranked overall prospect in the class of 2022, trailing only defensive tackle Walter Nolen, a defensive tackle from Tennessee.

If he signs with Ohio State, he would be its second-highest ranked high school prospect added in the recruiting rankings era. Terrelle Pryor had a 0.9997 rating when he signed in 2008, slightly ahead of Ewers, who has a 0.9994 mark.

The Buckeyes now have eight total commitments for their 2022 class.

