Ryan Day press conference | Coach provides a final preview of Indiana

Columbus Dispatch
In this file photo, Coach Ryan Day and Ohio State left Indiana's Memorial Stadium last season with a 51-10 victory over the Hoosiers, an aberration in the recent series between the two teams.

Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day speaks to the media on November 19, 2020 via remote teleconference in Columbus, Ohio. During this Day previews the upcoming top-10 matchup between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

>> Listen to this Ohio State Ryan Day press conference here.