Ohio State kicker Blake Haubeil to miss second straight game

Kicker Blake Haubeil will miss his second consecutive game with a groin injury when Ohio State hosts Indiana on Saturday afternoon.

He previously injured his groin during warmups before the Buckeyes’ win at Penn State on Halloween, a setback that sidelined him for the second half and against Rutgers earlier this month.

In place of Haubeil, freshman Jake Seibert will handle field goals and extra points against the Hoosiers. Seibert made all seven extra-point attempts when he made his college debut against the Scarlet Knights, but he did not line up for a field goal.

Haubeil was one of seven players who were listed as unavailable on Ohio State’s status report for its top-10 matchup with Indiana.

Tight end Jake Hausmann also remains out for the second consecutive game with an undisclosed injury.

The Buckeyes otherwise largely have a clean bill of health as they prepare for their fourth game of this season.

Six players who were previously listed as unavailable against Rutgers were not included on the report this week, including cornerback Lejond Cavazos, running back Marcus Crowley, offensive lineman Gavin Cupp, tight end Patrick Gurd, cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar and defensive tackle Jaden McKenzie.

Backup long snapper Roen McCullough is also a game-time decision after missing the first three games.

