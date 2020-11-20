How to watch the Ohio State football game vs. Indiana

Buckeye Xtra

After an unscheduled bye week caused by the COVID-19 pandemic last week, Ohio State returns to Ohio Stadium this week to play Indiana on Saturday.

The Buckeyes enter the week ranked third in the nation in both polls, one of two teams from Oho ranked in the top 10, and will have their first clash with a top 10 team in Indiana.

The Hoosiers, ranked No.9 in the Associated Press poll, are one of the surprise teams in college football and have already defeated Big Ten stalwarts Michigan, Michigan State and Penn State. The fourth win came against Rutgers as Indiana, known more for its storied basketball program, is undefeated at 4-0.

Ohio State last played on Nov. 7 when they jumped to a 35-3 halftime lead against Rutgers before coasting to a 49-27 win. Last week's game against an improved Maryland team was canceled after the Terrapins had a COVID-19 breakout.

That game will not be rescheduled.

Here's what you need to know about the Buckeyes' game on Saturday.

Where is the OSU-Indiana being played?

Kickoff: 12:05 p.m., Ohio Stadium

What are Ohio State and Indiana's records?

Records: Ohio State 3-0 overall and Big Ten; Indiana 4-0

Who is favored to win on Saturday?

Favorite: Ohio State by 20 1/2

What is the weather looking like on Saturday?

Forecast: Cloudy, highs reaching the low 50s.

What happened last time Ohio State played Indiana?

Ohio State won 51-10 last season in Bloomington, Ind. Ohio State leads series 75-12-5.

What channel is the Ohio State game on?

TV: Fox (Ch. 28)

Gus Johnson (play by play)

Joel Klatt (analysis)

Jenny Taft (sideline)

Radio: WBNS-FM/AM (97.1/1460)