Who is Quinn Ewers, the Texas quarterback who just committed to the Buckeyes?

One of the best high school quarterbacks from the state of Texas is headed to the Buckeye State.

The No.1 rated quarterback of the 2022 class, and one of the top recruits in the country, committed to Ohio State on Thursday as Quinn Ewers ended his recruitment for a second time by committing to the Buckeyes.

The 6-foot-3, 195 pound quarterback is considered one of he best pro-style quarterbacks in the nation. Ewers is rated as the No.1-rated player of his class in talent-rich Texas.

The junior quarterback, according to MaxPreps, has so far thrown for 1,221 yards and completed 67.3% of his passed in four games this season with 15 touchdowns. He's averaging 18 yards a completion and 305.3 yards per game for Southlake Carroll.

Ewers' is the first No.1-ranked quarterback recruit from Texas since Vince Young.

Ohio State recruiting tales:Chris Olave is driven to succeed for his family and to erase sting of last year's ending

Ewers is another big recruiting win for the Buckeyes, who have four 5-star recruits committed in the 2021 class and are currently leading the 2022 recruiting rankings, according to 247Sports.

Here are some things to know about Quinn Ewers.

Where is Quinn Ewers from in Texas?

Ewers plays high school football at Southlake Carroll, a part of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex area. The Southlake Carroll Dragons are a powerhouse football program in the state with eight state championships since 1982, including titles in 2018 and 2019. Ewers was the starting quarterback in 2019 and played on the 2018 team.

Ewers' high school coach is Riley Dodge, who's father Todd Dodge also coached Southlake Carroll before taking the head coaching job at North Texas.

Todd Dodge was the head coach of current Texas Longhorn quarterback Sam Ehlinger at Westlake High School in Austin, Texas.

Ewers was '100%' committed to the Texas Longhorns a month ago

Speaking of the Texas Longhorns, Ewers had committed to Texas and former Ohio State offensive coordinator Tom Herman in August.

Less than a month ago, Ewers told the Austin American-Statesman that "I’m 100% committed. I have faith in the coaches to get it rolling. They’re still building. It’s only been five games under a new system.”

He decommitted two days later on Oct. 28.

Quinn Ewers highlights

Take a look at some highlights of Ewers:

Ohio State has had success with Texas recruits

The Buckeyes landed yet another talented Texan in recruiting. In recent years, Ohio State has received commitments from:

Ohio State also once landed a quarterback from Wichita Falls, Texas, named J.T. Barrett. A member of the 2012 class, Barrett went on to be an All-American and record-setting quarterback at Ohio State.

Texas quarterbacks flourishing in the NFL

If you're looking to pluck a quarterback, Texas is a good place to start.

A whopping 25% of quarterbacks starting for NFL teams came from Texas, including Lake Travis product and Oklahoma Sooner Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield, who starts for the Cleveland Browns.

Another Ohio State recruiting win

The Buckeyes are poised for a historic recruiting class in 2021. Currently trailing Alabama by a slim margin on 247Sports rankings, the Buckeyes may wind up No.1 by the time signing day arrives.

Who's the top 2021 player committed to Ohio State?

Jack Sawyer of Pickerington North is a 5-star recruit committed to Ohio State.

Who is currently committed to Ohio State?

Here is a list of players pledged to sign with the Buckeyes:

2021:

Jack Swayer

Donovan Jackson

TreVeyon Henderson

Kyle McCord

Jakailin Johnson

Mike Hall

Jayden Ballard

Jordan Hancock

Reid Carrico

Evan Pryor

Marvin Harrison Jr.

Ben Christman

Tyleik Williams

Andre Turrentine

Denzel Burke

Jantzen Dunn

Sam Hart

Jaylen Johnson

Zen Michalski

Jesse Mirco

2022: