Follow live: No.3 Ohio State faces toughest Big Ten test of the season in No.9 Indiana

No.3 Ohio State (3-0) hosts No.9 Indiana (4-0) on Saturday as the Buckeyes face their toughest test of the season against the surprising Hoosiers.

But don't count Ohio State coach Ryan Day as one of those college football figures surprised by Indiana's strong season. The second-year Ohio State coach said during a press conference this week:

"I'm not that surprised. I think they have a really good scheme on both sides of the ball. They do a good job coaching. They've upgraded their personnel. And like you said, in 2020 anything can happen.”

Ohio State football injuries:Ohio State kicker Blake Haubeil to miss second straight game

The Buckeyes didn't play last week after a COVID-19 outbreak at Maryland led to the first Ohio State game canceled due to the pandemic in 2020. While they were off, Indiana avoided a letdown by beating Michigan State last week, 24-0.

COVID-19 in Ohio:Family members no longer permitted at Ohio State games because of COVID spike

There won't be family members in the stadium as Ohio State tightened COVID-19 protocols after a spike in cases caused the Gov. Mike DeWine to implement a curfew that started on Thursday.

Get live updates from Ohio Stadium below.

Follow live: Ohio State vs. Indiana

Ohio State recruiting:Quinn Ewers, top-ranked quarterback recruit, commits to Ohio State