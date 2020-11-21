Garrett Wilson moves toward Cris Carter's Ohio State record for 100-yard receiving games

Garrett Wilson’s hot streak to start the season continued in Ohio State’s 42-35 win over Indiana on Saturday.

Wilson caught seven passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns, marking the fourth consecutive game in which the sophomore finished with 100 or more receiving yards.

The performance put him one shy of a school record set by Cris Carter, who put together five straight games of 100-plus receiving yards. The stretch from Carter came in 1986 over a consecutive stretch of games against Purdue, Minnesota, Iowa, Northwestern and Wisconsin.

Wilson picked up a lot of his yards early in Saturday’s win against the Hoosiers.

On the first play of the Buckeyes’ opening drive, quarterback Justin Fields found him wide open at midfield. Wilson was running a few steps ahead of safety Bryant Fitzgerald when the pass arrived from Fields, a completion that ultimately turned into a 65-yard gain.

He was dragged down at the 10-yard line, but Fields found Wilson again on the following play for a 10-yard touchdown that gave them an early 7-0 lead.

They also connected for a 9-yard touchdown on the opening drive of the second half for Ohio State.

Matched up with Fitzgerald in the slot, he found a slice of space toward the back of the end zone when a pass arrived from Fields.

Through four games, Wilson is halfway to 1,000 receiving yards. He has 31 receptions for 516 yards and four touchdowns.

His fourth straight game of 100 or more receiving yards put him ahead of David Boston and Terry Glenn, former Buckeyes receivers who also had stretches of three games with 100-plus yards in the air.

His teammates Chris Olave also topped 100 yards against Indiana with eight catches for 101 yards. It marked Olave's third 100-yard game of the season.

