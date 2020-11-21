Ohio State barely holds on to beat Indiana, 42-35

Ohio State's 28-point lead had almost disappeared.

Its passing game, which had been almost flawless all season, was faltering.

The Buckeyes' defense, stout in the first half, was collapsing.

No. 9 Indiana was within reach of its first victory over Ohio State since 1988.

A regular season that looked like it might not have any major challenges for the No. 3 Buckeyes suddenly had one when Indiana closed to within a touchdown in the fourth quarter on Saturday.

But Ohio State survived 42-35 in an empty Ohio Stadium.

The win was Ohio State's 26th in a row against Indiana (4-1) and puts the Buckeyes (4-0) in commanding position — COVID-19 permitting — to win the Big Ten East.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day acknowledged the deficiencies with satisfaction with escaping with a win.

"We've got to figure out a way to close out games," he said. "We've got to get that fixed. Indiana is a good team. They're a top-10 team. To be 4-0, I'm really proud of this team and our coaches."

Ohio State overcame the first three interceptions of the season by Justin Fields and another poor second-half defensive performance as it nearly blew a 35-7 lead against the Hoosiers, a 20-point underdog. It was the first time in 93 meetings that both Ohio State and Indiana were ranked in the top 10.

Fields did throw for 300 yards on 18-of-30 passing and two touchdowns. Both were to sophomore Garrett Wilson, who had seven catches for 169 yards, his fourth straight 100-yard receiving game.

"I didn't play well at all," Fields said. "I'll regroup and I'll be better."

Master Teague III rushed for a career-high 169 yards and two touchdowns in 26 carries. That included a 41-yarder for a score that started the second-quarter surge after Indiana's blitz-oriented defense had the Buckeyes' offense discombobulated. In addition to the interceptions, Indiana sacked Fields five times.

Still, when Ohio State added two more touchdowns in the final five minutes of the half on drives of 76 and 93 yards to take a 28-7 halftime lead, and then scored again to open the second half, IU's upset hopes looked dead.

At that point, Ohio State had outgained Indiana 464-191. The Buckeyes' defense had completely shut down the Hoosiers' run game.

But the second-half defensive problems that surfaced two weeks ago when Rutgers scored four touchdowns against the Buckeyes returned. Ohio State's defense was beaten on touchdown passes of 63 and 33 yards from Michael Penix Jr. to Ty Fryfogle to make it 35-21.

Ohio State then came up empty after a missed 44-yard field goal by freshman Jake Seibert, and one play later Penix's pass to an open David Ellis glanced off the receiver's hands. On the next play, cornerback Shaun Wade made the biggest play of his season.

The secondary's leader has had a shaky start to the season, but he read a sideline route by Miles Marshall, broke on the ball thrown by Penix and returned the interception 36 yards for a touchdown to push the lead back to 42-21.

But the Hoosiers weren't done. Penix found Ellis wide open on a fourth-and-10 play for a 16-yard touchdown to pull Indiana again to within two touchdowns with 12:26 left.

After Ohio State had to punt after managing only one first down, Fryfogle struck again. He beat Wade deep for a 56-yard touchdown to make it 42-35 with 10½ minutes left. Penix threw for 491 yards on 27-of-51 passing.

The Buckeyes had a chance to make it a two-possession game with under five minutes left when it faced a fourth-and-1 at the Indiana 7. But Day decided to go for it, and Fields' high pass glanced off tight end Luke Farrell's hands.

"They covered it pretty well," Fields said. "We ran a bootleg play and everyone was covered. Luke got free and the pass was just off the mark."

Day said it's his mentality to be aggressive.

"Fourth-and-1, we've gone for it in that past," he said. "I was worried a field goal might not do it. I wanted to go up two touchdowns."

Ohio State's defense then responded. After two incompletions, linebacker Pete Werner and nose tackle Tommy Togiai sacked Penix to force a punt.

"That's a defense's dream right there — to go out there and win the game," Togiai said. "Those are the moments you live for, and we were able to rise to the occasion.”

Ohio State then ran for a first down before punting to Indiana, which took over at its 22 with 38 seconds left. The Hoosiers moved the ball to the 38 but could get no farther. Their last-ditch, multi-lateral effort ended when Zach Harrison pounced on a loose ball at the Indiana 34.

