Noon kickoff for next week's Ohio State game at Illinois

Bill Rabinowitz
Buckeye Xtra
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) holds up the carved wooden Illibuck Trophy after beating Illinois Fighting Illini 52-14 after their game at Ohio Stadium on November 18, 2017. [Kyle Robertson / Dispatch]

Ohio State's game on Saturday at Illinois will kick off at noon, the Big Ten announced on Sunday.

The game will be televised on FS1.

Ohio State (4-0) is in first place in the Big Ten East after its 42-35 victory over Indiana on Saturday.

Illinois is 2-3 after a 41-23 victory Saturday at Nebraska.

The Buckeyes haven't played Illinois since the 2017 season and haven't played in Champaign, Ill., since 2015.

Ohio State has won the last nine meetings against the Illini.

