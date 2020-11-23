SUBSCRIBE NOW
Big Ten Power Rankings: Looking like Buckeyes vs. Wildcats in Big Ten championship

Rob Oller
Buckeye Xtra
Northwestern's victory over Wisconsin gave the Wildcats a chokehold on the Big Ten West. Here, linebacker Blake Gallagher sacks Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz.

1. Ohio State (4-0): Buckeyes claim the top spot in the East, but Justin Fields lost Heisman mojo after throwing three interceptions against Indiana. And that pass defense? Ouch. (Last week: 1)

2. Indiana (4-1): Hoosiers rallied from 35-7 down to come within seven points of sending the comeback effort to overtime. It’s rare to put a scare into the Buckeyes. (LW: 2) 

3. Northwestern (5-0): The Fighting Rece Davises shut down Wisconsin and shut up Joey Galloway for the double-win. The Wildcats are the team to beat in the West. (LW: 4)

4. Wisconsin (2-1): Meeting room message this week: Don’t be so generous. The Badgers gave the ball away five times in a 17-7 loss to Northwestern. (LW: 3)

5. Iowa (3-2): Five games in and the Hawkeyes, who began 0-2, are early favorites for comeback team of the year. Up next: Nebraska. The comeback tour continues. (LW: 5)

6. Maryland (2-1): Only in the woeful Big Ten could a team sit out two weeks in a row due to COVID-19 and not drop in the rankings. (LW: 6)

7. Purdue (2-2): Call this a make-up for what the game officials did to the Boilermakers by blowing a PI call that likely cost the black and gold a victory against Minnesota. (LW: 8)

8. Minnesota (2-3): Normally, the Golden Gophers would be ranked ahead of the team they just defeated (Purdue) but there is such a thing as justice being served. (LW: 10)

9. Illinois (2-3): The Illini throttled Nebraska so badly that wise guys are calling the Huskers the Rutgers of the West. (LW: 11)

10. Michigan (2-3): When Jim Harbaugh raves about the Wolverines showing grit in beating Rutgers in triple overtime, it may be time to rethink life goals. (LW: 9)

Singing the alma mater after the game isn't much fun for teams at the bottom of the Big Ten, notably winless Penn State and quarterback Sean Clifford (14).

11. Rutgers (1-4): Take a deep breath — in unison, the way Greg Schiano is coaching his players to do in pressure situations — and repeat after me: The Scarlet Knights actually are not that bad. (LW: 12) 

12. Nebraska: (1-3): Things don’t look so great on the Plains. In fact, they look plain awful. The question becomes, if not Scott Frost, then who? (LW: 7)

13. Michigan State: (1-3): The best that can be said about the Spartans is they did not lose to Maryland over the weekend. (Psst, because the game was canceled). (LW: 13)

14. Penn State (0-5): Last but not least. Make that last with the least. The Nittany Lions have become the Not Any Lions. All roar. No bite. (LW: 14)

roller@dispatch.com

@rollerCD