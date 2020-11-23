Five-star wide receiver Caleb Burton commits to Ohio State

Five days after Ohio State landed a verbal commitment from the top-ranked quarterback recruit in the class of 2022, it also picked up a pledge from one of the nation’s best pass catchers.

Five-star wide receiver Caleb Burton tweeted on Monday night that he was committed to the Buckeyes.

He is the second-ranked wide receiver in the class, according to 247Sports’ composite of the major recruiting rankings.

Last month, Ohio State was among the teams he listed in a top-12 that included other national powerhouse programs such as Alabama, Clemson and Oklahoma.

Like quarterback Quinn Ewers who committed last Thursday, Burton is from Texas, where he has starred at Del Valle High School in suburban Austin.

The Buckeyes have found success in recruiting top wide receivers out of Texas in recent years, especially since Brian Hartline was elevated to wide receivers coach in late 2018.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Garrett Wilson were both five-star recruits from the state and signed in the last two recruiting classes. Wilson was the second-ranked wide receiver in his class.

Burton burst onto the scene last fall as a sophomore, catching 50 passes for 906 yards and 12 touchdowns.

But he did not play this season after he was injured in his team’s first game in September.

He is listed by 247Sports as 6 feet and 165 pounds.

The Buckeyes have nine commitments in their 2022 recruiting class, which currently sits atop th national rankings.

