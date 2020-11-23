Ohio State kickoff at Michigan State on Dec. 5 set for noon

Ohio State’s game at Michigan State on Dec. 5 will kick off at noon and air on ABC, a school spokesman said Monday.

It will be the Buckeyes’ third consecutive early-afternoon kickoff time.

They were previously assigned noon kickoffs for last Saturday’s game against Indiana and for a Thanksgiving weekend trip to Illinois.

The regular-season finale against Michigan on Dec. 12 will also be at noon.

Michigan State, which is off to a 1-3 start under first-year coach Mel Tucker, was idle last weekend after its game at Maryland was canceled due to an outbreak of coronavirus cases within the Terrapins’ program.

The Spartans’ lone victory this season came over in-state rival Michigan on Halloween.

Ohio State has not lost to Michigan State since 2015 and won, 34-10, in Columbus last season.

