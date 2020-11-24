Ryan Day press conference | Coach Day previews Illinois

Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day speaks to the media on Tuesday November 24, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. During this Day previews Saturday’s upcoming game against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

More:Rob Oller: Ohio State likely in, Cincinnati probably out of College Football Playoff

More:Master Teague gives a needed burst to Ohio State's ground game

More:Northwestern makes major move forward as Alabama stays No. 1 in Amway Coaches Poll

>> Listen to this Ohio State Ryan Day Football media press conference here.