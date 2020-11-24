SUBSCRIBE NOW
Ryan Day press conference | Coach Day previews Illinois

In this file photo, Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day calls a play during the first quarter of the NCAA football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. Ohio State won 49-27.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day speaks to the media on Tuesday November 24, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. During this Day previews Saturday’s upcoming game against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

>> Listen to this Ohio State Ryan Day Football media press conference here.