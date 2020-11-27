Preview capsules for this week's other Big Ten games

No. 11 Northwestern (5-0) at Michigan State (1-3)

Basics: 3:30 p.m., Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Mich. TV: ESPN2

Notes: Northwestern has the goods to win the Big Ten West, but finding success beyond likely will require a higher ceiling from its offense. The Wildcats totaled only 263 yards and converted only 2 for 15 third-down tries against Wisconsin. Michigan State ranks No. 125 among 127 FBS teams in turnover margin, having committed 14 turnovers while forcing only five.

Minnesota (2-3) at No. 20 Wisconsin (2-1)

Basics: 2 p.m., Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wis. TV: Big Ten Network

Notes: Doomed by its own mistakes in a 17-7 loss to Northwestern last week, Wisconsin will look to get on the comeback trail against a Minnesota defense that is far less stringent than the Wildcats’. The Golden Gophers are coming off a win over Purdue aided by perhaps the worst offensive pass interference call in college football history. They can move the ball, however.

Penn State (0-5) at Michigan (2-3)

Basics: Noon, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Mich. TV: ABC

Notes: Six weeks ago, before the Big Ten played any games, Penn State was ranked No. 9 in the polls and Michigan was No. 20. It has been nothing but bad news since for the Nittany Lions, the latest loss being a season-ending surgery for tight end Pat Freiermuth. Michigan broke a losing streak and found a pulse in QB Cade McNamara, who sparked a comeback in a triple-overtime win at Rutgers.

Maryland (2-1) at No. 12 Indiana (4-1)

Basics: Noon, Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Ind. TV: ESPN2

Notes: Indiana suffered its first defeat but gained believers by rallying from a 35-7 deficit against Ohio State before falling 42-35. QB Michael Penix Jr. passed for 491 yards, the most in the Big Ten since 2018. Maryland just wants to play after seeing its past two games canceled by a COVID-19 breakout that last week included 23 players and seven staff members, including coach Michael Locksley.

Rutgers (1-4) at Purdue (2-2)

Basics: 4 p.m., Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Ind. TV: Fox Sports 1

Notes: Purdue received some good news last week when receiver Rondale Moore returned from injury and had a big game in a gut-wrenching loss to Minnesota. But the Boilermakers were without QB Aidan O’Connell, who gave way to Jack Plummer because of a foot injury. Speaking of gut-wrenching, Rutgers lost its fourth straight game, in triple overtime to Michigan after blowing a 17-point lead.

