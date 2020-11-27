What people are saying about Ohio State's game cancellation
Buckeye Xtra
First Ohio State Coach Ryan Day tested positive for COVID-19.
Then late Friday night, the Buckeye game against Illinois was called off because more tests came back positive for the team. The athletic department has paused all team-related football activities.
Last week's game against Maryland was also canceled because of positive cases within the Terrapins’ program.
Here's a look at what people were saying on twitter Friday night: