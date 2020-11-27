What people are saying about Ohio State's game cancellation

Buckeye Xtra

First Ohio State Coach Ryan Day tested positive for COVID-19.

Then late Friday night, the Buckeye game against Illinois was called off because more tests came back positive for the team. The athletic department has paused all team-related football activities.

Last week's game against Maryland was also canceled because of positive cases within the Terrapins’ program.

Here's a look at what people were saying on twitter Friday night:

There's a problem in making up games at this point

It also be a problem for Ohio State and the Big Ten championship

Now no one will get Illibuck this year

Some still think Ohio State should be ranked despite canceled games

And some think Ohio State could still win with third string team

A question of safety for all college football

2020 has been quite the year

And what are fans going to do Saturday?