Concerns over further COVID-19 spread led Ohio State to cancel football game at Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said Saturday that the rate of positive coronavirus tests within the football program had reached a “concerning level,” prompting the decision to cancel Saturday’s game at Illinois.

OSU's rate had not crossed the Big Ten’s positivity threshold requiring that a game be called off or for a weeklong shutdown of organized team activities, but Smith said the steps were taken late Friday as a precautionary measure.

“Could we have played? Sure,” Smith said on a Zoom call with reporters. “Was it the right thing to play? No.”

COVID-19 in Ohio:Ohio nears 400,000 total COVID cases, with at least 17,065 reported Thursday and Friday

Smith and other administrators at Ohio State are hopeful a pause of activities could limit further spread of COVID-19 among players, coaches and other staff members over the following days, and provide a potential pathway to play next week at Michigan State.

Until this week, the team had “essentially no cases” of the virus, according to head physician Jim Borchers.

But that changed midweek when the Buckeyes saw a spike in cases that included coach Ryan Day, who is required to isolate until Dec. 7 in accordance with league protocols, with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.

Big Ten programs are required to suspend all organized football activities, including practices and games, if both their team positivity rate exceeds 5% and if their population positivity rate surpasses 7.5%. The Buckeyes were above only one.

Ohio State game canceled:What people are saying about Ohio State's game cancellation

Ohio State’s population positivity rate crossed the 7.5% threshold on Friday following a round of polymerase chain reaction testing, but had not gone above the 5% team threshold. The population metric includes 170 people involved in the program.

The school did not provide specific percentages concerning its positivity rates.

None of the teams in the conference have exceeded both thresholds that require a game’s cancellation this season, Smith said.

“We're making a decision not just on the threshold,” Smith said, “but a decision based upon what we're seeing. In our particular case, it's kind of a community type of spread. We didn't see spikes in specific areas.”

jkaufman@dispatch.com

@joeyrkaufman