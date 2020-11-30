SUBSCRIBE NOW
Big Ten Power Rankings: Does anyone want to win this thing?

Rob Oller
Buckeye Xtra
Northwestern and quarterback Peyton Ramsey (12) still have the inside track to representing the West Division in the Big Ten championship, but a loss at Michigan State on Saturday blunted the enthusiasm for the Wildcats.

1. Ohio State (4-0): Buckeyes coaches have been busy teaching their players how to twiddle thumbs in the midst of a pandemic. (Last week: 1)

2. Indiana (5-1): Tom Allen’s locker room speeches are something to behold, as is the Hoosiers’ potent passing game. Does Michael Penix's injury affect the latter? (LW: 2)

3. Iowa (4-2): The Hawkeyes’ resurgence — four straight wins — is like the pleasant aroma of a festive holiday candle that has everyone asking, “Where is that coming from?” (LW: 5)

4. Northwestern (5-1): The Wildcats had everything in front of them, including a straight shot to the championship game, until Michigan State lined up in front of them. (LW: 3)

5. Wisconsin (2-1): Maybe a winter/spring season would have worked out better for the Badgers, who now have missed three games due to COVID-19? (LW: 4)

6. Maryland (2-2): Name-calling the Terrapins the Terriblepins for being a Big Ten joke has gone out of vogue. The wisecracks now are aimed at Michigan. (LW: 6)

7. Rutgers (2-4): Coach Greg Schiano has done a phenomenal job turning the Scarlet Knights from punchline into having a puncher’s chance. (LW: 11)

8. Michigan State (2-3): Beat rival Michigan and take down undefeated Northwestern, but lose badly to Iowa and Rutgers. That’s Sparty in a nutshell. (LW: 13)

9. Minnesota (2-3): The Golden Gophers continue to deal with virus issues, including wide receiver Rashod Bateman opting out of a season that has opted out of normalcy. (LW: 8)

10. Illinois: (2-3): Look at the bright side of escaping Ohio State because of a virus outbreak that canceled the game: At least the Illini can say they did not lose to the Buckeyes. (LW: 9)

11. Purdue (2-3): The Boilermakers blew a 10-point third-quarter lead in losing to Rutgers, which means the black and gold will have their hands full with Nebraska. (LW: 7) 

12. Nebraska (1-4): Turn the “N” on the Cornhuskers helmet sideways and it becomes a “Z,” as in Zzzz, this team has fallen asleep on the job. (LW: 12)

13. Penn State (1-4): Beating Michigan used to be a big deal. Now all it means is no longer being forced to live in the basement. (LW: 14)

14. Michigan (2-4): The maize and blue “M” flag has been replaced by a white one. The Wolverines are in full surrender mode after losing to previously winless Penn State. (LW: 10).

