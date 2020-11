Columbus Dispatch

Listen to Dispatch sports columnist Rob Oller as he breaks down week 7 of the Big Ten powers rankings.

More:Rob Oller: Game within the game: How will playoff committee view Buckeyes' season?

More:Ray Stein: Love the Buckeyes or hate them, COVID is no laughing matter

More:Michigan football pauses team activities amid presumptive positive coronavirus tests

>> Listen to these Week 7 Big Ten power rankings here.