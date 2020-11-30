Michigan football pauses team activities amid presumptive positive coronavirus tests

Michigan’s football program suspended all in-person organized team activities on Monday while awaiting the results of presumptive positive coronavirus tests.

A spokesperson said the team will hold activities virtually during the pause, which was taken out of an abundance of caution. No time frame was given for a potential return.

The development could further jeopardize the status of The Game, the bitter rivalry between Ohio State and Michigan that has been held in each season since 1918 and is scheduled to take place on Dec. 12 in Ohio Stadium.

The Buckeyes halted their organized activities late Friday, including canceling a Thanksgiving weekend game at Illinois, due to a spike in positive COVID-19 cases. The exact scale of their outbreak remains unknown, though head team physician Jim Borchers said the general population of the program had exceeded a positivity rate of 7.5%, which would include at least 13 positives out of the 170 players, coaches and staff members who are tested each daily for the virus.

Big Ten teams receive daily antigen testing for COVID-19 but also go through polymerase chain reaction testing in order to confirm positive rests. PCR tests are seen as more accurate.

In order to be eligible for the Big Ten championship game on Dec. 19, the Buckeyes must play their remaining regular-season games against Michigan State and Michigan.

The game against the Spartans remains on the schedule for Saturday ahead of the rivalry game with the Wolverines.

