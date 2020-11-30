Ohio State football resumes small-group workouts

After pausing all activity over the weekend following a COVID-19 outbreak that forced the cancellation of Saturday's game at Illinois, the Ohio State football team resumed workouts at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Monday.

More:Concerns over further COVID-19 spread led Ohio State to cancel football game at Illinois

Players who were not quarantined or in isolation returned for what a football program spokesman described as small-group workouts throughout the day. All meetings are still being conducted virtually.

Ohio State is scheduled to play at Michigan State on Saturday. The No. 4 Buckeyes (4-0) need to play their final two games of the regular season if they are to reach the minimum six games required to qualify for the Big Ten championship game.

Ohio State canceled its game against Illinois after a COVID-19 flareup that started midweek. The Buckeyes decided Friday night not to play even though they had not hit the Big Ten COVID positivity threshold that would have prevented them from playing.

Coach Ryan Day was among those who tested positive. Citing university policy regarding privacy, the program has not released the number of players, coaches and staff members who have tested positive.

brabinowitz@dispatch.com

@brdispatch