Ohio State football appears on track to play Michigan State on Saturday

Ohio State has gotten good news from its COVID-19 testing this week, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day said Thursday, and appears on track to play Saturday at Michigan State.

“Things have happened fast and furious,” Day said on his radio show on his 97.1 The Fan. “There was some concern about this week, but we've got some of these PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests back early in the week and we've gotten a lot of good news. We've now had several PCR negative tests on the team and staff.

“So we were excited to get back on the field on Tuesday, and then had a really good practice yesterday. And so (we're) looking forward to get back in there today to clean things up and get ready to go to East Lansing.”

Ohio State decided last Friday night to cancel its game at Illinois after an increase in positive tests. Day is the only person identified as having tested positive. It is university policy not to divulge the number of positive tests.

Day has been quarantined this week with defensive line coach/associate head coach Larry Johnson serving as interim head coach.

“It's been a tough, tough week,” Day said. “It's certainly been a frustrating week. But (I'm) resting comfortably now.”

He said that no players have required medical attention or hospitalization, though some have experienced symptoms.

“We really have been fortunate that way,” Day said.

He has been involved in game preparation even from a distance. He said he gets video of practice almost in real time.

Day said the plan is for the team to leave for East Lansing on Friday night after the final round of COVID testing.

