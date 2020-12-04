Preview capsules for this week's other Big Ten football games

No. 10 Indiana (5-1) at No. 18 Wisconsin (2-1)

Basics: 3:30 p.m., Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wis. TV: ABC

Notes: Indiana’s dream season took a turn for the worse when quarterback Michael Penix Jr. suffered a torn knee ligament last Saturday against Maryland. Penix, who led the Big Ten in passing yards and touchdowns, will be replaced by Jack Tuttle, a Utah transfer. Wisconsin could see this as a redemption game, since its cancellation against Minnesota all but ensured that the Badgers would not meet the six-game threshold to qualify for the Big Ten championship.

No. 24 Iowa (4-2) at Illinois (2-3)

Basics: 3:30 p.m., Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Ill. TV: Fox Sports 1

Notes: Expect nothing exotic from these two bastions of straight-ahead Big Ten football. Iowa has carved out a four-game winning streak behind a grinding run game led by Tyler Goodson (564 yards) and Mekhi Sargent (375). Illinois, too, relies on RBs Chase Brown (357 yards) and Mike Epstein (338), in part because the Illini have used four quarterbacks this season.

Penn State (1-5) at Rutgers (2-4)

Basics: Noon, SHI Stadium, Piscataway, N.J. TV: Fox Sports 1

Notes: Greg Schiano continues to impress in his return to Rutgers as coach, the latest example being a 37-30 victory at Purdue in which the Scarlet Knights rallied from a 10-point deficit. This may be Rutgers’ best chance to snap a 13-game losing streak to Penn State. The Nittany Lions finally cracked the win column last week against Michigan as Keyvone Lee rushed for 134 yards in a 27-17 victory.

Nebraska (1-4) at Purdue (2-3)

Basics: Noon, Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Ind. TV: Big Ten Network

Notes: Purdue continues to play in close games, but isn’t getting the desired result. The Boilermakers have lost three straight – to Northwestern, Minnesota and Rutgers – by a combined 17 points. Nebraska, meanwhile, has been its own worst enemy, turning the ball over five times two weeks ago against Illinois and losing two fumbles in the fourth quarter to surrender a lead in a loss to Iowa.

Canceled: Northwestern (5-1) at Minnesota (2-3); Maryland (2-2) at Michigan (2-4)

By Ray Stein

rstein@dispatch.com