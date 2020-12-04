Ohio State says football team to travel to Michigan State on Friday, all set to play game

Ohio State has received a go-ahead for this weekend’s football game at Michigan State, the school announced Friday afternoon.

The team will take a charter flight to East Lansing on Friday night ahead of a scheduled noon kickoff on Saturday.

The announcement came a week after an outbreak of coronavirus cases prompted the Buckeyes to pause organized team activities for three days, including canceling a game at Illinois, the second time in three weeks they had a game called off.

Buckeye football:Gene Smith confident Ohio State football team will play Michigan State and Michigan

“We are very confident that we are heading to East Lansing with a team that can safely compete and whose health, safety and well-being has been our utmost concern,” team physician Jim Borchers said in a statement. “We’ve tested, monitored and evaluated our results daily and have advised the student-athletes, coaches and performance staff accordingly.

Borchers added that Ohio State’s population positive rate had “returned on the seven-day rolling average to a level that allows us to compete safely this weekend.”

Last week, the population positive rate was above 7.5% percent, a threshold in which the Big Ten asks for teams to proceed with caution and increase their COVID-19 precautions. The general population of the Buckeyes’ program is 170 players, coaches and staff members who are tested daily for the virus

Saturdays' game:How to watch the Ohio State-Michigan State football game

Ohio State has not said how many individuals within the program have tested positive for COVID-19 beyond coach Ryan Day, who will not be on the sideline against Michigan State.

jkaufman@dispatch.com

@joeyrkaufman